March 28 (Reuters) - Ascencio Sca:

* CARL, ERIC AND JOHN MESTDAGH HAVE EXERCISED THE OPTION ON THE 49% OF THE ASCENCIO SA SHARES HELD BY AG REAL ESTATE.

* THEY WILL EFFECTIVELY HOLD 100% OF ASCENCIO SA IMMEDIATELY AFTER STATUTORY GENERAL MEETING ON 8TH JUNE

* AG REAL ESTATE, WITH 13% OF THE CAPITAL, WILL REMAIN A MAJOR SHAREHOLDER IN ASCENCIO SCA

* AG REAL ESTATE WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD OFFICE ON THE BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)