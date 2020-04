BRIEF-Ascencio Says It Faces COVID-19 Crisis With Solid Balance Sheet

April 14 (Reuters) - ASCENCIO SCA:

* UPDATE ON COVID-19

* HAS SWITCHED FROM INVOICING QUARTERLY IN ADVANCE TO MONTHLY INVOICING OF RENT AND IS WORKING TO REDUCE RENTAL CHARGES AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE.

* THE OCCUPANCY RATE STOOD AT 97.1% AT 31 MARCH 2020

* ASCENCIO HAS SOLID TENANT BASE, WITH 40% OF REVENUES BEING GENERATED BY FOOD SECTOR, WHOSE OUTLETS REMAIN OPEN DURING CRISIS

* AT SIX-MONTHLY CLOSING DATE OF 31 MARCH 2020, NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF GROUP’S ASSETS DUE TO CRISIS

* COMPANY HAS CONFIRMED CREDIT LINES WITH BANKS FOR €303.5 MILLION, OF WHICH ONLY €10 MILLION FALL DUE IN THE NEXT 22 MONTHS

* FACES CURRENT CONTEXT WITH ADVANTAGE OF A SOLID BALANCE SHEET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)