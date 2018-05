May 9 (Reuters) - Ascendant Resources Inc:

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FREE CASH FLOW OF $5.3 MILLION AND EARNINGS OF $0.07 PER SHARE IN FIRST QUARTER 2018

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES INC - PRODUCED CONTAINED ZINC EQUIVALENT METAL PRODUCTION OF 21.4 MILLION LBS IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO 19.6 MILLION ZINC EQUIVALENT LBS IN Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: