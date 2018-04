April 17 (Reuters) - Ascendant Resources Inc:

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES Q1 2018 PRODUCTION RESULTS HIGHLIGHTING GROWING METAL PRODUCTION WITH IMPROVED ZINC GRADES

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES SAYS ON TRACK FOR EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION PROJECTIONS FOR 2018

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES - CONTAINED METAL PRODUCTION FOR QUARTER WAS 21.4 MILLION ZNEQ LBS FOR EL MOCHITO MINE, UP 57% OVER Q1 2017