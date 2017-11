Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ascendant Resources Inc

* Ascendant resources reports net income in third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Qtrly ‍net concentrate sales revenue of $17.4 million, up 75% from q2 2017​

* Believes it will deliver annualized cost per tonne milled of about $87 for 2017 versus original $70 estimate​