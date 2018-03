March 21 (Reuters) - Ascendant Resources Inc:

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES REPORTS FREE CASH FLOW IN Q4 AND RECORD DECEMBER PRODUCTION AT THE REHABILITATED EL MOCHITO MINE

* ‍QTRLY NET CONCENTRATE SALES REVENUE OF $23.93 MILLION, UP 37% FROM Q3 2017​

* QTRLY ‍​ LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* ‍QUARTERLY MILLED TONNES INCREASED 13% TO 198,354 TONNES, UP FROM 176,037 TONNES IN Q3 2017​