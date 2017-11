Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ascendant Resources Inc

* Ascendant Resources announces fourth consecutive month of positive adjusted EBITDA in October

* Milled production for October at El Mochito mine was 64,449 tonnes of ore, up 8% over September production of 59,601 tonnes​

* Co remains confident in attaining Q4 production target while providing further growth into 2018​