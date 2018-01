Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ascendas Hospitality Trust:

* ANNOUNCES ‍DIVESTMENT OF ASCENDAS CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENT AND ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY CHINA PTE LTD​

* ‍AGREED PURCHASE PRICE OF PROPERTIES RMB1,156.4 MILLION​

* ESTIMATED NET GAIN FROM DIVESTMENT OF ABOUT S$112.7 MILLION​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM DIVESTMENT ESTIMATED TO BE RMB1,072.2 MILLION​