Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ascendas India Trust:

* PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF AT LEAST 73 MILLION NEW UNITS IN A-ITRUST AT ISSUE PRICE OF BETWEEN S$1.027 & S$1.083 PER NEW UNIT

* PLACEMENT TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF NO LESS THAN S$75.0 MILLION

* IN CONNECTION WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT, INTENDS TO DECLARE ADVANCED DISTRIBUTION OF 2.44 CENTS PER UNIT