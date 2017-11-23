FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ascendas India Trust says unit to buy Arshiya Rail Siding And Infrastructure Ltd
Sections
Featured
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
China
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The wider image
Trading thrives inside the Rohingya camps
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2017 / 1:55 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

BRIEF-Ascendas India Trust says unit to buy Arshiya Rail Siding And Infrastructure Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ascendas India Trust

* ‍Ascendas Property Fund (India) enters deal to buy Arshiya Rail Siding And Infrastructure Limited

* Consideration for acquisition comprises upfront payment of S$91.4 million & deferred consideration up to S$21.1 million over next 4 yrs

* ‍FY2016/2017 pro forma net profit attributable to acquisition is about S$5.5 million​

* Financial impact of deal on DPU expected to be about 0.20 Singapore cents per unit in A-iTrust‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.