Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

* Ascendas REIT acquires No. 100 Wickham Street in Queensland, Australia, for A$83.8 million

* Ascendas REIT is expected to incur an estimated total transaction cost of A$6.1 million

* Annualised pro forma financial effect of acquisition on FY16/17 DPU would be improvement of 0.054 SG cents