BRIEF-Ascendis Health Announces Proposed Sale Of Scitec For 5 Million Euros

April 16 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd:

* JSE: ASC - PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF SCITEC

* ASCENDIS HEALTH LTD - SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT CONCLUDED BETWEEN ASCENDIS HEALTH INTERNATIONAL AND ATLAS INVEST B.V

* ASCENDIS HEALTH LTD - DISPOSAL OF ASCENDIS HEALTH’S SCITEC BUSINESS UNIT IN ITS CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT, FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF EUR 5 MILLION

* ASCENDIS HEALTH LTD - PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS REDUCING ASCENDIS HEALTH SENIOR DEBT FACILITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: