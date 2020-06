June 18 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd:

* ASCENDIS HEALTH - CONFIRMS REMEDICA, UNIT OF ASCENDIS HEALTH BASED IN CYPRUS, PRODUCES TABLETS CONTAINING DEXAMETHASONE, UNDER NAME PERAZONE

* ASCENDIS HEALTH LTD - PERAZONE DRUG IS LIMITED TO TANZANIAN MARKET ONLY