BRIEF-Ascendis Health Says Expects HY HEPS From Continuing Operations Of Between 20.3 cents and 23.7 Cents

March 5 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd:

* JSE: ASC - TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* SEES HY HEPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF BETWEEN 20.3 - 23.7 CENTS

* SEES HY TOTAL OPERATIONS HEPS OF BETWEEN 22.5 - 26.2 CENTS

* SEES HY GROUP REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 3755 MILLION RAND - 3949 MILLION RAND

* AN IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF R24 MILLION WAS RECOGNISED IN RESPECT OF DIRECT SELLING BUSINESS DRIVEN BY DETERIORATION OF ITS TRADING RESULTS