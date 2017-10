Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd

* FY REVENUE UP 64% TO R6.4 BILLION

* FY NORMALISED EBITDA UP 78% TO R1.1 BILLION

* FY ‍NORMALISED HEPS UP 29% TO 156.4 CENTS PER SHARE​

* DIRECTORS HAVE ELECTED NOT TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND AND TO RETAIN CASH TO FUND COMPLEMENTARY ACQUISITIONS