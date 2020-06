BRIEF-Ascendis Health Says Lenders To Restructure And Extend Debt Facilities

June 8 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd:

* RESTRUCTURE AND EXTENSION OF DEBT FACILITIES

* AGREEMENTS WITH LENDER CONSORTIUM TO RESTRUCTURE ITS EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND PROVIDE FOR ADVANCE OF NEW DEBT FACILITIES

* AS A RESULT OF DEBT REFINANCE, AGGREGATE DEBT FACILITIES WILL BE EUR 218 MILLION AND R2.1 BILLION

* CO, ITS LENDERS HAVE MUTUALLY AGREED TO EXTEND REPAYMENT OBLIGATIONS ON ITS DEBT FACILITY TO DECEMBER 2021

* DEBT REFINANCE INCLUDES ADVANCE OF A NEW SUPER SENIOR FACILITY OF EUR 6.9 MILLION AND R217 MILLION

* SUPER SENIOR FACILITY WILL FINANCE COMPANY’S GENERAL LIQUIDITY NEEDS AND REFINANCE VL FACILITY AND COVID FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: