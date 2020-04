BRIEF-Ascendis Pharma Announces Top-Line Data From Fixed Dose Portion Of Phase 2 Trial Demonstrating Potential Of Transcon PTH As Replacement Therapy For Hypoparathyroidism

April 19 (Reuters) - Ascendis Pharma A/S:

* ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S ANNOUNCES TOP-LINE DATA FROM FIXED DOSE PORTION OF PHASE 2 TRIAL DEMONSTRATING POTENTIAL OF TRANSCON™ PTH AS A REPLACEMENT THERAPY FOR HYPOPARATHYROIDISM

* ASCENDIS PHARMA - PATH FORWARD TRIAL MET KEY OBJECTIVES, SHOWED TRANSCON PTH ELIMINATED STANDARD OF CARE IN 82 % OF SUBJECTS WITHIN FOUR WEEKS

* ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S - PLANS TO ENGAGE WITH GLOBAL REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON NEXT STEPS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF TRANSCON PTH,

* ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S - PLANS TO SUBMIT REGULATORY FILINGS TO INITIATE A GLOBAL PHASE 3 TRIAL IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE AND ASIA IN Q4 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: