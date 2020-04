April 1 (Reuters) - Ascendis Pharma A/S:

* ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S REPORTS FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S - CORPORATE MILESTONES REMAIN ON TRACK FOR 2020 DESPITE CURRENT GLOBAL PANDEMIC

* ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S - CONTINUES TO MONITOR AND ADAPT TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

* ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S - ENDED 2019 WITH CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 598.1 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: