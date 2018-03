March 28 (Reuters) - Ascendis Pharma A/S:

* ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S - RARE DISEASE ENDOCRINOLOGY PIPELINE ADVANCES, WITH SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES ANTICIPATED OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS

* ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S - AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 195.4 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 180.3 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: