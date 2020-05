May 19 (Reuters) - Ascendis Pharma A/S:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 2.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.4 MILLION

* ASCENDIS PHARMA - ON TRACK FOR FILING U.S. BLA FOR TRANSCON HGH IN Q2, ADVANCING MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION IN EUROPE TO Q3

* ENDED Q1 2020 WITH CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 534.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR -1.35, REVENUE VIEW EUR 1.9 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA