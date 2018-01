Jan 25 (Reuters) - ASCENT UNDERWRITING

* ANNOUNCED COMPLETION OF ITS ACQUISITION BY PRESERVATION CAPITAL PARTNERS, HAVING OBTAINED FCA APPROVAL​

* ‍EXISTING ASCENT MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL RETAIN SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING, CONTINUE TO MANAGE BUSINESS DURING ITS NEXT STAGES OF GROWTH

* ‍FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED​