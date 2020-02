BRIEF-Ascential Announces £120 Mln Share Repurchase Programme

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ascential PLC:

* FY RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4.0P

* ACTIVELY MONITORING UNFOLDING SITUATION IN RESPECT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* CONTINUE TO MONITOR POTENTIAL IMPACT OF TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR CHINESE DELEGATES AND SPONSORS TO EVENTS IN EUROPE

* BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS ARE ENABLING MAJORITY OF APPROXIMATELY 200 STAFF IN CHINA TO REMAIN BOTH SAFE AND PRODUCTIVE

* IN 2020, EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH WITH GROUP REVENUE IN RANGE OF £425M-£455M

* IN 2020 EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS OF BETWEEN 30% AND 32% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: