BRIEF-Ascential PLC To No Longer Propose 2019 Final Dividend

April 3 (Reuters) - Ascential PLC:

* WILL NO LONGER PROPOSE 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4.0P PER SHARE RESULTING IN A CASH SAVING OF £15 MILLION

* TO SUSPEND PROPOSED 2020 SALARY INCREASES ACROSS ASCENTIAL, INCLUDING FOR EXECUTIVE AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

* TO REDUCE TEMPORARILY EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS’ SALARIES AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FEES BY 25%

* EXPECTS TO OPERATE WELL WITHIN ITS COVENANTS AT NEXT TESTING DATE AT END OF JUNE 2020

* WORKING WITH LONG-STANDING PARTNERS AND SUPPLIERS TO MINIMISE IRRECOVERABLE COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH 2020 FESTIVAL

* REVENUE FROM CANNES LIONS FESTIVAL AND AWARDS, REGIONAL EVENTS COMPRISED JUST OVER HALF TOTAL REVENUE EARNED IN MARKETING SEGMENT IN 2019

* INAPPROPRIATE AND NOT COMMERCIALLY VIABLE TO RUN CANNES LIONS FESTIVAL IN 2020

* NEXT EDITION OF CANNES LIONS FESTIVAL WILL NOW TAKE PLACE IN JUNE 2021