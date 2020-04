April 29 (Reuters) - Ascential PLC:

* ASCENTIAL PLC - COVENANT AMENDMENTS AND Q1 TRADING UPDATE

* ASCENTIAL PLC - EXPECTS TO OPERATE WELL WITHIN ITS COVENANTS AT NEXT TESTING DATE AT 30 JUNE 2020

* ASCENTIAL PLC - COMPANY HAS CANCELLED 2020 EDITION OF CANNES LIONS FESTIVAL AND ITS ASSOCIATED REGIONAL EVENTS

* ASCENTIAL PLC - IDENTIFIED A FURTHER £20-£40M OF PRUDENT COST SAVING MEASURES IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR