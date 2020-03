March 11 (Reuters) - Ascential PLC:

* ASCENTIAL PLC - PLANNING FOR BOTH CANNES LIONS AND MONEY20/20 EUROPE EVENTS TO TAKE PLACE AS SCHEDULED IN JUNE

* ASCENTIAL - CONTINGENCY DATES FOR BOTH EVENTS IN H2 OF YEAR BEING 26-30 OCT FOR CANNES LIONS, 22-24 SEPT FOR MONEY20/20 EUROPE

* ASCENTIAL - EXPECT TO MAKE FINAL DECISION ON WHETHER TO DEFER EVENTS TO CONTINGENCY DATES BY NO LATER THAN MID-APRIL DUE TO VIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: