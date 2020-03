March 24 (Reuters) - Ascletis Pharma Inc:

* EXPECTS COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE FULL IMPACT OF COVID -19 IN COMING MONTHS

* OVERALL FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 4.3% TO ABOUT RMB173.4 MILLION

* FY GROSS PROFIT DECREASED BY 19.3% TO ABOUT RMB124.3 MILLION