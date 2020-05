May 13 (Reuters) - Ascletis Pharma Inc:

* GETS IND APPROVAL FROM NMPA FOR CATEGORY 1 DRUG ASC41 FOR CLINICAL TRIALS

* HAS 2 ADDITIONAL DRUG CANDIDATES IN NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS PIPELINE: ASC40 IN PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL & PRE-IND CANDIDATE

* NMPA NOD FOR ASC41 CLINICAL TRIALS OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS INDICATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: