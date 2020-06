BRIEF-Ascletis Pharma Says Sagimet Biosciences Announced Positive Results Of ‍Phase 2 NASH Trial​

June 17 (Reuters) - Ascletis Pharma Inc:

* SAGIMET BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCED POSITIVE RESULTS ON ORAL, ONCE-DAILY NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS DRUG CANDIDATE TVB-2640

* BUSINESS PARTNER SAGIMET BIOSCIENCES RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 (FASCINATE-1) CLINICAL TRIAL

* PRELIM DATA SHOWS TVB-2640 SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED LIVER FAT, PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT OF THIS TRIAL

* STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT DOSE-DEPENDENT, RELATIVE REDUCTION IN LIVER FAT OF 28.2% IN 50 MG GROUP VERSUS INCREASE OF 4.5% IN PLACEBO GROUP