BRIEF-Ascletis Pharma Updates On Clinical Trial Of Oral Ganovo & Ritonavir Combination Therapy On Novel Coronavirus

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ascletis Pharma Inc:

* ASCLETIS PHARMA INC - UPDATES ON CLINICAL TRIAL OF ORAL GANOVO & RITONAVIR COMBINATION THERAPY ON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA

* ASCLETIS PHARMA INC - THE CLINICAL TRIAL OBTAINED APPROVAL FROM ETHICS COMMITTEE OF NINTH HOSPITAL OF NANCHANG ON FEB 16, 2020

* ASCLETIS PHARMA- FIRST PATIENT DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA ENROLLED FOR TREATMENT OF GANOVO & RITONAVIR COMBINATION THERAPY ON FEB 17

* ASCLETIS PHARMA-AT FEB 27, 3 PATIENTS DISCHARGED AFTER TREATMENT AS THEY ARE SATISFIED WITH DISCHARGE STANDARDS ISSUED BY NATIONAL HEALTH COMMISSION

* ASCLETIS PHARMA INC - OTHER ENROLLED PATIENTS ARE BEING TREATED