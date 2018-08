Aug 16 (Reuters) - Ascom Holding AG:

* H1 INCOMING ORDERS CAME TO CHF 169.3 MILLION (H1/2017: CHF 158.0 MILLION)

* ORDER BACKLOG OF CHF 164.0 MILLION BY MID-YEAR 2018 (30 JUNE 2017: CHF 136.8 MILLION

* H1 NET REVENUES OF CHF 146.9 MILLION (H1/2017: CHF 143.2 MILLION)

* GUIDANCE 2018 CONFIRMED

* CLOSED FIRST HALF-YEAR OF 2018 WITH A GROUP PROFIT OF CHF 5.4 MILLION (H1/2017: CHF 6.6 MILLION) Source text - bit.ly/2vHw5n1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)