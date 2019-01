Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ascom Holding AG:

* JEANNINE PILLOUD NOMINATED AS NEW CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD OF ASCOM HOLDING AG

* IS PROPOSING THAT SHAREHOLDERS ELECT JEANNINE PILLOUD AT UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGON 10 APRIL 2019.