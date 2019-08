BRIEF-Ascom Holding: Jeannine Pilloud To Assume Operational Management As Acting CEO

Aug 5 (Reuters) - ASCOM HOLDING AG:

* JEANNINE PILLOUD TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT AS ACTING CEO IN ADDITION TO ROLE AS CHAIRPERSON OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* HOLGER CORDES IS LEAVING ASCOM AS CEO IN ORDER TO PURSUE NEW PROFESSIONAL OPPORTUNITIES

* H1 GROUP PROFIT INCREASED TO CHF 6.5 MILLION (H1/2018: CHF 5.4 MILLION) DUE TO ONE-OFF EFFECTS

* H1 NET REVENUE OF CHF 137 MILLION, DECLINE OF 4.2% AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES VERSUS FIRST HALF-YEAR 2018 (H1/2018: CHF 146.9 MILLION)

* H1 PROFITABILITY IN FIRST HALF-YEAR IS LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR DUE TO DECLINE IN REVENUE

* EBITDA MARGIN FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS IS EXPECTED AT 1% COMPARED TO 6.5% FOR FIRST HALF-YEAR 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2OGEYct Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)