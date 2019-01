Jan 10 (Reuters) - ASCOM HOLDING AG:

* PRELIMINARY FISCAL YEAR 2018 NET REVENUE GROWTH OF CLOSE TO 3%

* EXPECTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 A DECREASED EBITDA MARGIN OF ABOUT 12%

* PRELIMINARY FISCAL YEAR 2018 NET REVENUES OF AROUND CHF 318.5 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2VFOLia Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)