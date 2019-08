BRIEF-Ascom Holding Says Will Not Achieve 2019 Targets

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ascom Holding AG:

* H1 NET REVENUE OF CHF 137.0 MILLION, DECLINE OF 4.2% AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES (H1/2018: CHF 146.9 MILLION)

* H1 INCOMING ORDERS OF CHF 161.7 MILLION, DECLINE OF 1.9% AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES (H1/2018: CHF 169.3 MILLION)

* H1 GROUP PROFIT INCREASED TO CHF 6.5 MILLION (H1/2018: CHF 5.4 MILLION) DUE TO ONE-OFF EFFECTS

* ORDER BACKLOG AS OF 30 JUNE 2019 AT CHF 172.1 MILLION, INCREASE OF 8.7% AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES (END OF H1/2018: CHF 164.0 MILLION)

* FROM A CURRENT POINT OF VIEW, ASCOM WILL NOT ACHIEVE TARGETS 2019 AS COMMUNICATED

* EBITDA AT CHF 1.4 MILLION, AND EBITDA MARGIN OF 1%, MAINLY DUE TO LOWER REVENUE (H1/2018: CHF 9.6 MILLION WITH A MARGIN OF 6.5%)

* OUTLOOK 2019: EXPECTED TO ACHIEVE NET REVENUE OF ABOUT CHF 300 MILLION WITH A HIGH SINGLE DIGIT EBITDA MARGIN AS A BASE CASE

* GROUP PROFIT INCREASED TO CHF 6.5 MILLION (H1/2018: CHF 5.4 MILLION) DUE TO ONE-OFF EFFECTS Source text - bit.ly/2yVCGeI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)