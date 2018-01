Jan 17 (Reuters) - ASCOM HOLDING AG:

* SECURES 4-YEAR MAINTENANCE AND SERVICE CONTRACT WITH HOSPITAL DISTRICT OF HELSINKI AND UUSIMAA IN FINLAND

* CONTRACT SIGNED IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017 HAS A VALUE OF AROUND EUR 3.8 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2BchO1G Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)