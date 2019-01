Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ascom Holding AG:

* WINS SUBSTANTIAL ENTERPRISE CONTRACT IN US

* LEADING US ENERGY COMPANY ORDERED COMPREHENSIVE ASCOM COMMUNICATIONS SOLUTIONS FOR SEVERAL POWER PLANTS

* ORDER AMOUNT OF DEAL WON IN DECEMBER 2018 TOTALS TO AROUND USD 1 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2S5p0sZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)