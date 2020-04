April 24 (Reuters) - ASCOM HOLDING AG:

* LARGE ENTERPRISE SERVICE AGREEMENT RENEWAL IN THE UK

* AGREED WITH A RENOWED RETAILER IN THE UK A CONTRACT RENEWAL WITH A VALUE OF CHF 2.5 MILLION

* CONTRACT WILL LAST FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS AND COMPRISES MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT SERVICES Source text: bit.ly/2Kw5IYk Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)