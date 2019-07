July 3 (Reuters) - ASCOM HOLDING AG:

* ASCOM WINS LARGE CONTRACT IN ENTERPRISE FOR POWER PLANT IN GERMANY

* CONTRACT OVER 10 YEARS AMOUNTS TO AROUND CHF 1 MILLION

* CONTRACT TO MODERNIZE COMMUNICATIONS INSTALLATIONS AND PERSON SECURITY IN ONE OF LARGEST POWER PLANTS IN GERMANY