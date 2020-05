May 11 (Reuters) - Ascopiave SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 13.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 44.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RESULTS OF DISTRIBUTION ARE EXPECTED TO DECLINE IN 2020 DUE TO 2020-2025 TARIFF REGULATION

* TO EXPECT LIMITED IMPACTS ON FUTURE PROFITABILITY DUE TO COVID-19