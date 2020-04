April 30 (Reuters) - Ascott Residence Trust:

* Q1 PORTFOLIO REVENUE PER AVAILABLE UNIT DOWN 23% TO S$103

* ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST SEES Q2 PERFORMANCE OF KEY MARKETS TO BE SOFT, POTENTIALLY IMPACTING PROPERTY VALUATIONS

* ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST SAYS SEEING EARLY SIGNS OF NORMALCY & DOMESTIC DEMAND RETURNING IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)