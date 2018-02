Feb 26 (Reuters) - ASEAN CAPITAL MARKETS FORUM:

* RETAIL INVESTORS IN MALAYSIA, SINGAPORE AND THAILAND TO HAVE WIDER ACCESS TO FUND MANAGERS ACROSS THE 3 COUNTRIES‍​

* AGREEMENT TO LOWER QUALIFYING CRITERIA TO US$350 MILLION ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FROM US$500 MILLION

* AGREEMENT TO SHORTEN TIME-TO-MARKET FOR THE LAUNCH OF FUNDS

* COMPLETE APPLICATION FROM FUND MANAGERS FOR AUTHORISATION OF A FUND TO BE REVIEWED WITHIN 21 CALENDAR DAYS