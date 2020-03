BRIEF-Aseana Properties Initiated Cost-Cutting Initiatives To Reflect Reduced Business Levels

March 23 (Reuters) - Aseana Properties Ltd:

* ASEANA PROP LTD - UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS

* ASEANA PROPERTIES LTD - INITIATED A NUMBER OF COST-CUTTING INITIATIVES TO REFLECT REDUCED BUSINESS LEVELS

* ASEANA PROPERTIES LTD - DIRECTORS HAVE VOLUNTEERED TO REDUCE THEIR FEES BY 25% FOR NEXT SIX MONTHS.

* ASEANA PROPERTIES LTD - PROGRESS ON ASSET SALES DISCUSSIONS HAS ALSO SLOWED CONSIDERABLY AS BUSINESS CONDITIONS HAVE WORSENED THROUGHOUT ASIA

* ASEANA PROPERTIES LTD - CORPORATE MANAGEMENT OFFICES IN KUALA LUMPUR HAVE BEEN CLOSED

* ASEANA PROPERTIES LTD - IN PROCESS OF CLOSING OUR HOTELS IN BOTH KUALA LUMPUR AND SANDAKAN IN EAST MALAYSIA

* ASEANA PROPERTIES LTD - SHOPPING MALL IN SANDAKAN IS STILL PARTIALLY OPEN

* ASEANA PROPERTIES LTD - AT PRESENT TIME THERE ARE NO CLOSURE REQUIREMENTS IN VIETNAM.