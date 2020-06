June 10 (Reuters) - ASELSAN ELEKTRONIK SANAYI VE TICARET AS :

* ASELSAN SIGNS MID-LEVEL INTENSIVE CARE MECHANICAL VENTILATOR DEAL WORTH $31.3 MILLION WITH USHAS INTERNATIONAL HEALTH SERVICES

* ASELSAN SAYS DELIVERIES WILL BE MADE IN 2020