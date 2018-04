April 25 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S:

* Q1 REVENUE GROWTH OF 21% DRIVEN BY HIGH-END GAMING COOLING DEMAND

* * Q1 EBITDA ADJUSTED OF USD 0.9 MILLION

* INCREASING EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018 DESKTOP REVENUE GROWTH OVER 2017 TO 10% TO 20%

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA $0.9 MILLION VERSUS $ 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO