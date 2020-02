BRIEF-Asetek Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Flat At $2.6 Million

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S:

* ASETEK - Q4 2019: REVENUE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, EVOLVING GAMING AND ENTHUSIAST BUSINESS MODEL

* Q4 REVENUE $15.7 MILLION VERSUS $16.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 ADJUSTED. EBITDA $2.6 MILLION VERSUS $2.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ASETEK EXPECTS A DECLINE IN GROUP REVENUE OF 5% TO 10% IN 2020 COMPARED WITH 2019

* GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 2019 AND COMPANY EXPECTS A POSITIVE INCOME BEFORE TAX.

* DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES REGARDING EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS, ITS POTENTIAL IMPACT TO ASETEK'S OPERATING RESULTS IS NOT INCLUDED IN CURRENT FINANCIAL OUTLOOK.