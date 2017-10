Sept 12 (Reuters) - ASETEK A/S

* ASETEK SETTLES DISPUTE WITH COOLER MASTER, CMI

* ‍ASETEK DANMARK A/S, CMI USA, INC., AND COOLER MASTER CO., LTD. HAVE REACHED A CONFIDENTIAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT​