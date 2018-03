March 22 (Reuters) - ASETEK A/S:

* ‍SUNSTONE CAPITAL HAS SOLD 1,600,000 SHARES IN ASETEK REPRESENTING 6.26 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS IN CO​

* ‍AFTER SALE, SUNSTONE CAPITAL OWNS 1,586,341 SHARES IN ASETEK​