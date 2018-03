March 15 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S:

* ‍ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATA CENTRES

* ‍IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING​

* ‍ANNOUNCEMENTS BY ASETEK RELATED TO THIS COLLABORATION WILL BE FORTHCOMING IN NEXT FEW MONTHS​