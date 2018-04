BRIEF-ASGN Says Entered Fifth Amendment To Amend Existing Credit Facility

April 2 (Reuters) - ASGN Inc:

* ASGN INC SAYS ENTERED FIFTH AMENDMENT; THE FIFTH AMENDMENT AMENDS THE EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* AFTER EFFECT TO AMENDMENT, EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY CONSISTS OF A $200.0 MLN, FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY

* FIFTH AMENDMENT ALSO PROVIDES ABILITY TO INCREASE LOAN FACILITIES BY AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF $300.0 MILLION

* AFTER EFFECT TO AMENDMENT, EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY ALSO CONSISTS OF A $1.4 BILLION TERM B LOAN FACILITY THAT CONSISTS OF TWO TRANCHES