Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ash Grove Cement Co

* Ash Grove Cement announces sale to CRH

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of Ash Grove and is currently expected to close in late 2017 or early 2018

* J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor to Ash Grove & Skadden, Arps, meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor